The BBC economics editor said a fall in GDP early in 2011 helped explain better figures later in the year but "there are certainly signs things are levelling off".

Stephanie Flanders said the UK had seen the levels of employment rise almost as as fast as the US, despite Britain only having an economy of one seventh of the size.

But when asked about the former PM Sir John Major's comments at the weekend on green shoots she said it was "quite unlikely" there would be growth over 2012.

