Canal and River Trust takes over in England and Wales
Some 2,000 miles of England and Wales' canals and rivers have been handed from British Waterways to a new charity, the Canal and River Trust.
Jo Coburn asked correspondent John Maguire to explain the background from a waterside in the West Midlands, as the charity called for public help on the day it launched.
12 Jul 2012
