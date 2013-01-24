Video

The HS2 rail line will end the 'north-south divide' in Britain, claims rail enthusiast Pete Waterman as he recalls how a previous upgrade made it possible for him to get from the Midlands to London in less than an hour.

If the project goes ahead a new line from London Euston to Birmingham Curzon Street will open around 2025, before being extended to Leeds and Manchester, and possibly Glasgow and Edinburgh. Mr Waterman calls for a stop in Crewe.

Studio debate: Peter Waterman, Martin Tett, Grant Shapps and Caroline Flint

