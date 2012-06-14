Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Blair heckled during Hong Kong speech
A heckler interrupted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as he began a speech on religion and globalisation at the University of Hong Kong.
British-born Hong Kong-based activist Tom Grundy tried to make a citizen's arrest of Mr Blair, later citing breaches of the Geneva Convention and several other international codes.
As the heckler neared the podium, he was threatened with police action and left the auditorium peacefully.
14 Jun 2012
