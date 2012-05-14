Video

Tony Blair's former press secretary Alastair Campbell has told the Leveson Inquiry that there was "no evidence of a trade-off" between Mr Blair and Rupert Murdoch.

Counsel to the inquiry Robert Jay QC questioned Mr Campbell about an entry in his diary which quotes the former Australian PM Paul Keating telling him "you can do deals with him [Murdoch] without ever saying a deal is done".

Mr Campbell said that the big policy decisions taken by Labour when Mr Blair was prime minister do not indicate that Mr Murdoch "got a good deal out of the government".

Mr Campbell had been recalled to the Leveson Inquiry to speak about the relationship between press and politicians.