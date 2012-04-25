Media player
How did Murdoch influence politics?
The media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch, has told a British inquiry into media ethics that he has never asked a prime minister for anything.
Mr Murdoch said he wanted to end what he called "the myth" that he had used the power or influence of one of his British newspapers to gain favourable treatment.
The BBC's Andrew Neil, who is the former editor of the Sunday Times which is owned by News Corporation, said Tony Blair, as leader of the opposition, once told him ''how we treat Mr Murdoch's businesses will depend on how Mr Murdoch's papers treat us''.
25 Apr 2012
