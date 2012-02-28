Health Secretary Andrew Lansley
Andrew Lansley: Belief in competition in NHS has changed

The Health Secretary Andrew Lansley has told the BBC that he has changed his mind in recent years on the benefits of more competition within the NHS.

But he insists that the latest changes, to his health reforms for England, which he is still working on with the LibDems, do not undermine the principles of the bill.

