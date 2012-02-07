Media player
MPs debate new stalking law
A report is being launched calling for a new law against stalking in England and Wales, to try to prevent harassment and intimidation turning to violence.
It calls for better training for the police and tighter restrictions to stop offenders contacting their victims.
Naomi Grimley reports.
07 Feb 2012
