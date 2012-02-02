Media player
Immigration minister Damian Green on who can come to UK
Britain does not need more "middle managers" or unskilled Labour and those coming in should be able to command a salary of more than £31,000, immigration minister Damian Green said.
He spoke to Andrew Neil after part of his speech to the Policy Exchange was shown on-air calling for a transformation of British immigration policy welcoming "people who will benefit Britain, not just people who will benefit from Britain".
