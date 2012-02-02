Video

Britain does not need more "middle managers" or unskilled Labour and those coming in should be able to command a salary of more than £31,000, immigration minister Damian Green said.

He spoke to Andrew Neil after part of his speech to the Policy Exchange was shown on-air calling for a transformation of British immigration policy welcoming "people who will benefit Britain, not just people who will benefit from Britain".

