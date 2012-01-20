Video

Lord West looked at the leadership lessons from his time in the Royal Navy before he became the First Sea Lord and a minister.

Michael Portillo, a former defence secretary and Conservative leadership contender, and ex-home secretary Jacqui Smith recalled their time in office looking after the government's largest departments.

Plus their views of the Iron Lady film.

They spoke after Lord West's film on the sinking of the Costa Concordia.

