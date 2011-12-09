Media player
Underworld rave tribute credits from This Week panel
A former home secretary and ex-defence secretary rave as This Week pays tribute to Underworld after the band was chosen for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.
Andrew Neil - who was a previous MC with Tinchy Stryder - leads Michael Portillo, Jacqui Smith and comedian Andi Osho into the world of rave music.
09 Dec 2011
