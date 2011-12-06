Louise Cooper
Louise Cooper on AAA credit ratings and eurozone debts

Louise Cooper from BGC Partners said France's possible loss of its AAA credit rating was not really news, but a similar warning about Germany was "a bit of a surprise".

She said the UK could be seen a safe haven for investors fleeing the eurozone, but warned British debt levels "do not look pretty and are unsustainable if we have a recession."

  • 06 Dec 2011
