Video

Louise Cooper from BGC Partners said France's possible loss of its AAA credit rating was not really news, but a similar warning about Germany was "a bit of a surprise".

She said the UK could be seen a safe haven for investors fleeing the eurozone, but warned British debt levels "do not look pretty and are unsustainable if we have a recession."

