Jacob Rees-Mogg, Bagpuss and Jeremy Paxman
Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jeremy Paxman - but who is Bagpuss?

Following the Commons debate on a possible Europe referendum arch eurosceptic Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked about his speech which mixed quotes from Shakespeare's Henry V with a reference to the popular children's programme Bagpuss.

Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman asked him to elaborate as to who he was referring to.

  • 26 Oct 2011