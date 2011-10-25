Media player
Cameron: No bad blood or bitterness towards rebels
The Prime Minister David Cameron says there's no "bad blood" or bitterness over the Conservative Commons rebellion on Europe last night.
The backbench motion, which was prompted after a petition was signed by more than 100,000 people, was defeated by 483 votes to 111.
In total 81 Conservative MPs defied a three line whip and voted for a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.
The Prime Minister said opposing the vote was the right thing for the country.
Ben Geoghegan reports.
25 Oct 2011
