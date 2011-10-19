Media player
Dale Farm: John Barron MP on travellers' eviction
John Baron MP showed little support for the Dale Farm travellers as the eviction was under way at the Essex site saying people wanted the law enforced "equitably and fairly".
The Basildon and Billericay MP said the council has an obligation to look after the elderly and vulnerable at the site and he blamed the previous government from taking action.
