Treasury minister David Gauke
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Treasury minister David Gauke on rising inflation figures

Treasury minister David Gauke said the government was doing what it could over rising inflation but its options were limited in the current economic climate.

On the day CPI rose to 5.2%, Andrew Neil asked him when inflation would start to fall in the UK.

Andrew Neil's blog on Tuesday's inflation figures.

MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter

  • 18 Oct 2011
Go to next video: Inflation blamed on utility bills