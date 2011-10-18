Video

Politicians aspiring to high office often serve a stint as a junior minister. They get a red box and a ministerial car, but do they get any real power?

Giles Dilnot spoke to former minister Denis MacShane, who gave his advice to those in the job and explained what life was like on the lower rungs of power.

