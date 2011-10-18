Video

A former UKIP, now independent, MEP went across the country championing the call for a referendum on the UK remaining in the EU.

Nikki Sinclaire handed in 100,000 names to Downing Street calling for a public vote and was joined by some Conservatives and Labour MPs who want a vote in the House of Commons.

Former minister Tony McNulty said there should be a referendum as they discussed why Tory and Labour governments had failed to deliver on their pledges to offer votes on the EU.

