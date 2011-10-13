Simon Hoggart
Lazy MPs: author Peter Taylor and Guardian's Simon Hoggart

The public might think politicians have it easy, but a new book suggests MPs should be encouraged to be a bit lazier.

David Thompson spoke to author Peter Taylor and The Guardian's Simon Hoggart.

