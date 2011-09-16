Media player
George Osborne says time is short to save the euro
Chancellor George Osborne has said that a successful euro is "massively important" to the UK but warned that time is short to save it.
In a speech in Manchester he urged eurozone political leaders to "recognise the gravity of the situation and deal with it".
Later on Friday Mr Osborne will take part in talks with EU finance ministers in Wroclaw, Poland.
16 Sep 2011
