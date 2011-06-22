Video

Tracey Crouch has been booted off the Parliamentary football team, because she is a woman which is not allowed under FA rules, which now apply to the squad.

But the MP for Chatham and Aylesford claimed girls and women should be encouraged to play the national sport.

She later spoke to Alistair Darling and Lord Howard during a Daily Politics debate on the rules which stop her playing football with other MPs.

