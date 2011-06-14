Allister Heath
Inflation: City AM editor Allister Heath on CPI figures

City AM editor Allister Heath claimed the UK has 'gone soft on inflation' as he discussed the Consumer Prices Index staying at 4.5% in May, well ahead of the Bank of England's target rate of 2%.

He claimed there was "no reaction from the authorities" in Britain and it was a mistake to concentrate efforts on growth.

Cross bencher Lord Adebowale claimed the inflation burden was being felt by the poorest.

  • 14 Jun 2011
