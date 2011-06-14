Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inflation: City AM editor Allister Heath on CPI figures
City AM editor Allister Heath claimed the UK has 'gone soft on inflation' as he discussed the Consumer Prices Index staying at 4.5% in May, well ahead of the Bank of England's target rate of 2%.
He claimed there was "no reaction from the authorities" in Britain and it was a mistake to concentrate efforts on growth.
Cross bencher Lord Adebowale claimed the inflation burden was being felt by the poorest.
-
14 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-13762970/inflation-city-am-editor-allister-heath-on-cpi-figuresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window