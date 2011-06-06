Media player
David Cameron and hug-a-hoodie phrase history
Labour used the hug-a-hoodie phrase, often attributed to David Cameron, to make the Tories look cuddly when it came to crime.
Adam Fleming looks back over the history of the hoodie hugging phrase as he spoke to Christian Guy from the Centre for Social Justice and Geraldine Blake, chief executive of Community Links.
06 Jun 2011
