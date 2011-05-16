Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Cameron speech to NHS staff
Prime Minister David Cameron is making a speech to health staff in London, aimed at rallying support for planned changes to the NHS.
He is expected to say the only way to save the NHS is to make "deep changes" - but also to hint at some of the amendments to the plans resulting from a government consultation.
-
16 May 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window