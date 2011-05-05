Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election night guide and how David Dimbleby keeps going
David Dimbleby and Emily Maitlis on the secrets of staying up all night for the election outcome as Adam Fleming explains what results will come in when for the 24 hours after polls close on Thursday evening.
-
05 May 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-13294612/election-night-guide-and-how-david-dimbleby-keeps-goingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window