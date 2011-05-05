David Dimbleby
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election night guide and how David Dimbleby keeps going

David Dimbleby and Emily Maitlis on the secrets of staying up all night for the election outcome as Adam Fleming explains what results will come in when for the 24 hours after polls close on Thursday evening.

More from the DAILY POLITICS

Twitter with the DAILY POLITICS

  • 05 May 2011
Go to next video: What the public think of referendums