Scottish election: BBC poll shows Scots' top priorities
Health, policing and education are among the top concerns of voters in the Scottish elections on May 5th, according to a poll carried out for the BBC.
The survey asked just over a thousand voters to rank specific policies in order of importance.
Glenn Campbell reports.
11 Apr 2011
