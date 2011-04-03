Video

Labour and the SNP - who form the current government - are in a tight race to control the new Scottish Parliament to be elected on 5 May.

A Labour win could provide a morale boost, and there is speculation over how well the Liberal Democrats will perform - or suffer - as a result of their involvement with the Westminster coalition government.

Andrew Neil looks back over how the main parties have fared since the general election, and spoke to First Minister Alex Salmond, Scottish Labour leader Iain Gray, Scottish Lib Dem leader Tavish Scott and Scottish Tory leader Annabel Goldie to see who could be in control of Holyrood from next month.

Andrew Neil will present Monday's Daily Politics (BBC 2 1200-1230) from Edinburgh

More from the POLITICS SHOW

Twitter with the POLITICS SHOW