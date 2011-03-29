Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Miliband starts AV Yes campaign
Labour leader Ed Miliband has helped launch a cross-party campaign in support of a new UK voting system.
Mr Miliband said he believed that the majority of British voters supported progressive parties, but that under the current system, those votes were split between a number of different parties.
Voters will be asked on 5 May whether they want to keep the existing first-past-the-post system, where people select one candidate, or switch to the alternative vote where they are able to rank candidates in order of preference.
BBC's James Landale reports.
-
29 Mar 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window