Miliband starts AV Yes campaign

Labour leader Ed Miliband has helped launch a cross-party campaign in support of a new UK voting system.

Mr Miliband said he believed that the majority of British voters supported progressive parties, but that under the current system, those votes were split between a number of different parties.

Voters will be asked on 5 May whether they want to keep the existing first-past-the-post system, where people select one candidate, or switch to the alternative vote where they are able to rank candidates in order of preference.

BBC's James Landale reports.