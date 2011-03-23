Stephanie Flanders
Budget 2011: Stephanie Flanders looks at the bigger picture

Many of the big numbers in George Osborne's Budget box followed directly from his decision last year to tackle Britain's record deficit in a single parliament.

Labour would say the revisions to his growth and borrowing forecasts were due to that decision as well.

Stephanie Flanders takes at the bigger economic picture behind the Budget.

