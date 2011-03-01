Video

TV presenter Johnny Ball, known for his grasp of maths, reckons the arguments for climate change just don't add up.

The Think of a Number presenter thinks some science lessons and textbooks are scaring children unnecessarily.

Each week, the Daily Politics offers a platform to a famous person to make a film with their views on a subject before debating them in the studio.

