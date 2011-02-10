Media player
Prisoners' voters: John Prescott and Priti Patel on European law
Former deputy PM John Prescott said the UK has no choice but to give prisoners the vote and criticised Conservatives MPs asking David Cameron to reverse the decision.
He claims some want the UK to get rid of the European Court of Human Rights, but he wanted a debate over which prisoners should get the vote.
Tory MP Priti Patel disagrees and said it was "highly emotive" and prisoners should not get the vote and a "clear message" should be sent to the government.
10 Feb 2011
