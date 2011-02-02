Video

Jack Straw has given evidence to the Iraq inquiry for a third time today, as the public hearings come to an end.

The former Foreign Secretary insisted that regime change was never a UK plan and that Saddam had "every opportunity to comply with the UN" to avoid military action.

The inquiry has examined decisions taken by the government in the run-up to the invasion, trying to establish when the UK committed itself to military action and why its efforts to secure further UN authorisation for the move in early 2003 failed.