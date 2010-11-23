Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Government to cap skilled non-EU migrants
The government is to cap the number of non-EU skilled migrants allowed to enter the UK at about 43,000 next year, the BBC understands.
The figure is 13 per cent fewer than last year, but less strict than originally proposed by the Conservatives in their election manifesto.
Home Secretary Theresa May is due to make an announcement to MPs later on Tuesday.
The BBC's Andy Tighe reports.
-
23 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window