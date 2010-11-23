Customs officer doing interview
Government to cap skilled non-EU migrants

The government is to cap the number of non-EU skilled migrants allowed to enter the UK at about 43,000 next year, the BBC understands.

The figure is 13 per cent fewer than last year, but less strict than originally proposed by the Conservatives in their election manifesto.

Home Secretary Theresa May is due to make an announcement to MPs later on Tuesday.

The BBC's Andy Tighe reports.

