Max Mosley demands a more open government
Privacy campaigner Max Mosley has said the age of government knowing "secret" information before the public has ended.
He said he believed people should be told nearly everything, in the week Wikileaks revealed claims of more US human rights abuses in Iraq, and MI6's John Sawers went public to claim secrecy was not a dirty word.
29 Oct 2010
