Shelley Wilson and art work
MPs who stood down put on spikes by artist Shelley Wilson

Shelley Wilson has put 147 former MPs on spikes with a rogues' gallery in her Body Politic exhibition running at the Westminster Reference Library.

She told Andrew Neil about the project to remember those who left Parliament earlier this year.

  • 26 Oct 2010
