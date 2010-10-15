Media player
Examining the election pledges and the 'manifesto game'
Former Cabinet member Charles Clarke explains how tuition fees may have lost him his seat and Michael Portillo explains the "manifesto game".
They join Konnie Huq to debate the issues raised in her film on keeping or breaking election pledges and whether the public take in the detail of manifestos.
15 Oct 2010
