Konnie Huq
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Examining the election pledges and the 'manifesto game'

Former Cabinet member Charles Clarke explains how tuition fees may have lost him his seat and Michael Portillo explains the "manifesto game".

They join Konnie Huq to debate the issues raised in her film on keeping or breaking election pledges and whether the public take in the detail of manifestos.

More from THIS WEEK

Twitter with THIS WEEK

  • 15 Oct 2010
Go to next video: Where do Labour stand on tuition fees?