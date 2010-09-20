Media player
Lib Dem Danny Alexander quizzed on coalition cuts
Andrew Neil presses Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander, who wrote the party's election manifesto, on when he changed his mind over the need for government cuts.
He was also asked about the tax details over the sale of his home, tax avoidance, joining the euro and a Lib Dem motion on free schools and academies which saw a defeat for the leadership.
20 Sep 2010
