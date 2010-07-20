Media player
Should UK re-think foreign aid in age of austerity?
Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell said more of his budget will go to Afghanistan and there will be a review of aid going to countries like India.
Giles Dilnot reports on where UK international aid is going while belts are being tightened at home.
20 Jul 2010
