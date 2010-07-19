Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Cameron: 'This should just be the beginning'
Prime Minister David Cameron has appealed to the public to bring their ideas for a better society to the government, in an initiative called "the big society".
In a speech in Liverpool, he said groups should be able to run post offices, libraries, transport services and shape housing projects.
-
19 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window