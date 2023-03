SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said his party is "here to stay" despite last year's "bruising" Stormont assembly election.

Speaking at the party's annual conference in Londonderry, he dismissed political "naysayers" after the party lost four assembly seats in May 2022.

But he said the "adversity" the party faced now was nothing compared with what it dealt with in the past.

