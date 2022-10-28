While no date has been set, the Northern Ireland secretary has said he will be calling an election.

Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated that he was legally bound to call one after the deadline to restore devolution passed at 00:01 BT on Friday.

Mr Harris said he would give more information next week about when people would be headed to the polls.

So what do potential voters here think? BBC News NI has been to St George's Market in Belfast gauge voter reaction.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken