Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has denied a claim by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he is a "complete climate sceptic".

They clashed in the House of Commons after Mr Wilson questioned whether the prime minister believed "huge natural forces" could be overcome in order to "turn the world's thermostat" down.

Mr Johnson said the MP should look at a graph - presented by naturalist Sir David Attenborough at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this week - that tracked the rise of carbon concentration in the Earth's atmosphere.

He said Mr Wilson had a "big objection to the science" and he accused the MP of being sceptical about climate change.

Mr Wilson replied: "I'm not, I'm not."