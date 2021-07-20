Ballywatticock's moment in the sun

On Saturday, Northern Ireland hit record-breaking heights as thermometers soared above 30C.

It was the hottest day on record with Ballywatticock, near Newtownards in County Down, recording a provisional temperature of 31.2C.

Donald Ferguson from the Met Office spent several hours at Northern Ireland's most famous weather station on Tuesday, to verify that the record temperature last week was correct.

"It's just a case of trying to verify the data. Is it good data, was there any external influences that might have skewed the result?" he said from Ballywatticock weather station outside Newtownards.

It will take a week to confirm if Ballywatticock is now the holder of Northern Ireland's highest recorded temperature.

Few people, including some locals, had heard of the townland until last Saturday when it recorded 31.2C.

Now people travel for miles to visit the weather station nestled in Donald Crowe's back garden. He has been looking after the weather recordings for 60 years.

"I always enjoyed it over all the years. Rain and sun and everything, it's been a great hobby for me," he said.