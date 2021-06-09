Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has said she needs "more than just fluffy words" from new Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots about how their parties will work together.

Ms O'Neill, the deputy first minister, said she would engage with Mr Poots and his nomination for first minister, Paul Givan.

But she said their working relationship had to operate on the basis of "doing what's right for the public".

Read more: Sinn Féin wants 'more than fluffy words' from DUP