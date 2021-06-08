BBC News

DUP: Michelle McIlveen and Paul Frew to become ministers

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has announced his selections for the roles of economy and education ministers in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Michelle McIlveen will become the new education minister, taking over from Peter Weir.

Paul Frew will replace Diane Dodds to become the new economy minister.

The new ministers are expected to begin their roles next Monday.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
N. Ireland Politics