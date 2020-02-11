'I can finally say she is my wife'
A couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.

Robyn Peoples, from Belfast, and Sharni Edwards, from Brighton, celebrated their nuptials at a ceremony in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ms Peoples, a care worker, said the pair were sending a message to the world that "we are equal".

