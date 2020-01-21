Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red Lines: Calling a SPAD a SPAD
Who are all these people at Stormont?
Mark Carruthers is joined by Mary Kelly, John Campbell and Mark Devenport to look at Special Advisers, revenue raising and MLAs' pay rise.
Subscribe to Red Lines via BBC Sounds here.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window