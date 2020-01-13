Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar holds a news conference on the return of the Assembly.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar holds news conference on the return of the NI Assembly.
-
13 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-51096409/irish-prime-minister-leo-varadkar-holds-a-news-conference-on-the-return-of-the-assemblyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window