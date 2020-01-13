Media player
Stormont deal 'not just about money but leadership'
The UK government will "strongly support" the new power sharing executive in Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister visited Stormont in Belfast to mark the return of devolution after a three-year impasse.
He met the new executive ministers and was greeted by First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.
Mr Johnson did not state how much money the government would provide to support the deal.
He said the deal was "not just about money but leadership".
13 Jan 2020
