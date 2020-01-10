'It's a fair and balanced deal'

Video

The DUP its support to a draft deal to restore Stormont's political institutions.

The British and Irish governments published the draft proposals on Thursday, after nine months of talks.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has described the proposals as a "fair and balanced deal".

"I know there will be challenges in the deal, not least we need to make sure we have the finances to be able to deal with all of the issues in Northern Ireland that are present at the moment, particularly in and around the health sector," she said.